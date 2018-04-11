$111.77 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Co (NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $111.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.15 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $111.77 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $464.63 million to $483.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $112.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ NDLS) opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

