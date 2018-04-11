Virtu Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 397,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 384,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,685. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,157.51, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/11225-shares-in-global-net-lease-inc-gnl-purchased-by-virtu-financial-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.