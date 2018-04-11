11,541 Shares in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 1,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $113,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,135.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 19,425 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,971,831.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,505.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,782 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of CCMP opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $2,659.76, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

