$126.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Railcar Industries (ARII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) will post sales of $126.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. American Railcar Industries reported sales of $114.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year sales of $126.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $588.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARII shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Railcar Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Railcar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

American Railcar Industries stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 71,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.76, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. American Railcar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.43%.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

