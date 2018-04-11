Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,151 Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

