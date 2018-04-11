$133.48 Million in Sales Expected for BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) will announce $133.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BofI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.43 million and the lowest is $126.81 million. BofI reported sales of $111.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BofI will report full-year sales of $133.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $449.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $497.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $487.30 million to $524.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BofI.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. BofI had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BofI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BofI in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

BOFI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. 613,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,372. The firm has a market cap of $2,533.10, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BofI has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

In other news, Director James John Court sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $362,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BofI by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

