1337 (CRYPTO:1337) Price Up 44.7% Over Last Week

1337 (CURRENCY:1337) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. 1337 has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $55,600.00 worth of 1337 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1337 has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1337 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036312 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056130 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013064 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00110841 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037411 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00431045 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000202 BTC.

1337 Profile

1337 (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2015. 1337’s total supply is 27,773,114,083 coins and its circulating supply is 24,970,760,968 coins. The official website for 1337 is www.1337coin.net. 1337’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Buying and Selling 1337

1337 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy 1337 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1337 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1337 using one of the exchanges listed above.

