Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,026 Liberty Media Co. (LSXMK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media in the third quarter worth $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media in the third quarter worth $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Liberty Media by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media by 20.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Media by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Liberty Media stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9,132.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Media Co. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/14026-shares-in-liberty-sirius-xm-group-lsxmk-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Media Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.