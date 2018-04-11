Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 1,421 Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Dow Chemical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Dow Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dow Chemical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DWDP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. 1,619,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,506. The company has a market cap of $148,335.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

