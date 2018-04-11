16,743 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,240,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after buying an additional 133,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143,868.70, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

