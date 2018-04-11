Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,177,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,391,000 after purchasing an additional 392,445 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,552,000 after acquiring an additional 285,376 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 845,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,381,000 after acquiring an additional 127,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 565,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $191.09 and a one year high of $244.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,536.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $911.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $630,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/1704-shares-in-martin-marietta-materials-mlm-purchased-by-fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.