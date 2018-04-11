1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €59.00 ($72.84) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.59 ($82.21).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €57.00 ($70.37) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($89.69).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/171-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.