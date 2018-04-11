Truewealth LLC Purchases Shares of 17,912 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 2.2% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $265.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.51 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

