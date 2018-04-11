Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €84.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €84.00 ($103.70) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.59 ($82.21).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €56.50 ($69.75). 156,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 1 year high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

