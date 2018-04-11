Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,720 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Capital Returns Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,062,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100,257 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,887,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Scott P. Callahan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $79,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVE opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1,082.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/19720-shares-in-universal-insurance-holdings-inc-uve-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.