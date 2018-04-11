Jump Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 253,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,577. The stock has a market cap of $2,728.96, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.38. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jump Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/19855-shares-in-vector-group-ltd-vgr-acquired-by-jump-trading-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.