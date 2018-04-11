Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Share Price

News coverage about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1st Constitution Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6820715936101 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

