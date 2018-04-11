$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $10.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.43%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LAD opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,520.76, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

