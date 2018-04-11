$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Storage (PSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Public Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.44. Public Storage posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Storage will report full year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Public Storage.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. KeyCorp set a $179.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.47.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34,811.64, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $232.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,627,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

