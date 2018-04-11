$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) to announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. LATAM Airlines Group posted sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LATAM Airlines Group.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,624,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,027,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,528,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,095,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

LTM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 454,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,811. The company has a market cap of $9,496.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.75. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/2-70-billion-in-sales-expected-for-latam-airlines-group-sa-ltm-this-quarter.html.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LATAM Airlines Group (LTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.