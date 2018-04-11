2,021 Shares in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.34. 3,639,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,534. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98,191.83, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 43,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $4,808,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 798,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/2021-shares-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-purchased-by-fort-point-capital-partners-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.