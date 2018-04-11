Cabana LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,000. SPDR S&P China comprises approximately 8.2% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cabana LLC owned approximately 1.99% of SPDR S&P China as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

GXC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.60. 62,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,698. SPDR S&P China has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $123.91.

SPDR S&P China Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

