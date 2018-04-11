21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 21st Century Fox earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2368457654766 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. 5,084,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,351,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $66,135.25, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. 21st Century Fox has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. analysts anticipate that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital began coverage on 21st Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

