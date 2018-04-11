Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges ()

(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including VTC

Vertcoin, SBD

Steem Dollars, NANO

Nano and XCP

Counterparty. During the last seven days, has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00874155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014374 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00178419 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coin Profile

‘s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling

can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VTC

Vertcoin, MNX

MinexCoin, DGB

DigiByte, BITB

Bean Cash, XP

Experience Po…, FLASH

Flash, XRP

Ripple, EMC

Emercoin, BTCD

BitcoinDark, CLOAK

CloakCoin, RDD

ReddCoin, WAVES

Waves, BOS

BOScoin, ONION

DeepOnion, BCN

Bytecoin, LEO

LEOcoin, UNO

Unobtanium, ZEC

Zcash, SHIFT

Shift, PIVX

PIVX, DCT

DECENT, NANO

Nano, XEL

Elastic, ETN

Electroneum, NXS

Nexus, ECC

ECC, BTX

Bitcore, BTG

Bitcoin Gold, ETH

Ethereum, GBYTE

Byteball Bytes, POT

PotCoin, NEBL

Neblio, VIA

Viacoin, HTML

HTMLCOIN, LBC

LBRY Credits, NLG

Gulden, ARK

Ark, BTS

BitShares, KMD

Komodo, LSK

Lisk, PART

Particl, BLOCK

Blocknet, NXT

Nxt, LET

LinkEye, MONA

MonaCoin, EMC2

Einsteinium, SBD

Steem Dollars, GRS

Groestlcoin, XZC

ZCoin, NAV

NavCoin, GXS

GXChain, DOGE

Dogecoin, XBY

XTRABYTES, XEM

NEM, MIOTA

IOTA, ETP

Metaverse ETP, SYS

Syscoin, ACT

Achain, XMR

Monero, SC

Siacoin, BCO

BridgeCoin, DCR

Decred, ADA

Cardano, SMART

SmartCash, MOON

Mooncoin, SLS

SaluS, QTUM

Qtum, STEEM

Steem, HSR

Hshare, GAME

GameCredits, XVG

Verge, SKY

Skycoin, ION

ION, LTC

Litecoin, NEO

NEO, XAS

Asch, UBQ

Ubiq, FCT

Factom, ZEN

ZenCash, XCP

Counterparty, XLM

Stellar, PPC

Peercoin, DASH

Dash, PURA

Pura, FTC

Feathercoin, BAY

BitBay, XDN

DigitalNote, BTC

Bitcoin, AEON

Aeon, ETC

Ethereum Classic, POA

POA Network, NMC

Namecoin, STRAT

Stratis, ARDR

Ardor, BCH

Bitcoin Cash, ERA

ERA, DIME

Dimecoin, BURST

Burst, CRW

Crown and CNX

Cryptonex. It is not possible to purchase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.