$262.57 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce $262.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.20 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $246.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $262.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

In related news, insider Robert M. Radano sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $731,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $140.21. 31,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,913. The company has a market capitalization of $2,507.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $157.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

