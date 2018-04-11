Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,776,132 TC PipeLines (TCP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,776,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,413,000. TC PipeLines accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of TC PipeLines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,475,000 after buying an additional 139,342 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,722,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,554,000 after buying an additional 789,490 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,172,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 931,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after purchasing an additional 119,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TC PipeLines from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC PipeLines to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on shares of TC PipeLines from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TC PipeLines from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

TC PipeLines stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 260,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2,219.76, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. TC PipeLines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $61.74.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 62.66%. analysts predict that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

