28,047 Shares in ExxonMobil (XOM) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo set a $88.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr raised ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut ExxonMobil from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.34.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317,258.78, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

