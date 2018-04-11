2,816 Shares in Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 19,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

XLE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,660. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $78.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.4748 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

WARNING: “2,816 Shares in Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/2816-shares-in-energy-select-sector-spdr-xle-purchased-by-wall-street-access-asset-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.