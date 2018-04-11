289,930 Shares in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) accounts for 3.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SWS Partners owned 0.08% of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,054. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

