$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Celgene Co. (CELG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) to report $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Celgene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Celgene reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELG. Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $166.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

In other Celgene news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $877,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,978.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after buying an additional 1,546,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,556,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,407,000 after buying an additional 98,943 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,001,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,210,000 after buying an additional 343,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,595,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,469,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

CELG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.83. 8,339,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,236. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $67,101.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

