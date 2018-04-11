$305.93 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Co. (ATU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) will post $305.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.52 million. Actuant posted sales of $295.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $305.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Actuant.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

ATU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE ATU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 148,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,350.17, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. Actuant has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,979,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,764 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,138,000 after acquiring an additional 356,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Actuant by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 241,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Actuant by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after acquiring an additional 183,715 shares during the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

