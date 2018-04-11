MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Southern (SO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $105,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,135.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.02. Southern has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

