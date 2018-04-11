Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,591,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,790,841,000 after buying an additional 119,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,098,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,021,000 after purchasing an additional 260,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,564,000 after purchasing an additional 114,191 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,343,000 after purchasing an additional 109,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,769,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,691,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 2,247,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,595.71, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

