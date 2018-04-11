MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $12.65 Million in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,652,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. CWM LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.77.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.01, for a total transaction of $420,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total transaction of $11,823,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $129,103,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.12. The stock had a trading volume of 495,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,343. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $251.13 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,863.64, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/34669-shares-in-intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-purchased-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.