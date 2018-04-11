34,733 Shares in RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSPP. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,821,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,529,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after buying an additional 2,240,454 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,836,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,476,000 after buying an additional 1,475,996 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 208.1% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,015,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after buying an additional 1,361,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in RSP Permian by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,963,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSPP opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6,612.04, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. analysts expect that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $2,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,584,918. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RSP Permian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on RSP Permian in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RSP Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RSP Permian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.28.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

