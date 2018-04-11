$348.04 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $348.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.80 million and the highest is $361.83 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $303.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 1,033,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,609. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $14,274.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $903,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,305,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $244,863.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,269 shares of company stock worth $8,204,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

