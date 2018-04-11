Truewealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

PM opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156,410.25, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

