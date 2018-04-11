Jump Trading LLC Invests $268,000 in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in VF by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen set a $79.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 1,945,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,196.07, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. VF Co. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that VF Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

