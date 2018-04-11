$38.55 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce $38.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.04 million. eHealth posted sales of $78.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $38.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $222.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $265.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.28. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in eHealth by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in eHealth by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 13,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,661. eHealth has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.70.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/38-55-million-in-sales-expected-for-ehealth-inc-ehth-this-quarter.html.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.