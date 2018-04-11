Insider Buying: 3TL Technologies Corp (CVE:TTM) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

3TL Technologies Corp (CVE:TTM) Director Kim Oishi bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

Kim Oishi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Kim Oishi bought 70,000 shares of 3TL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Kim Oishi bought 4,000 shares of 3TL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Kim Oishi bought 5,000 shares of 3TL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Kim Oishi bought 15,000 shares of 3TL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$2,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Kim Oishi bought 66,000 shares of 3TL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$11,220.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kim Oishi bought 10,000 shares of 3TL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,700.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Kim Oishi acquired 61,000 shares of 3TL Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$9,760.00.

Shares of TTM stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,667. 3TL Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.42.

About 3TL Technologies

3TL Technologies Corp. (3TL Technologies) is a Canada-based technology company. The Company is operating in the consumer Internet advertising sector. It is a provider of digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining and loyalty solutions. The Company’s core product is Platform3, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) consumer marketing platform, which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.

