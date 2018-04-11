$400.09 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to post $400.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.60 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $307.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $400.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo set a $45.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,218,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 107,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $4,866,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,881 shares of company stock valued at $18,148,624.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FND stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4,867.14 and a PE ratio of 73.86. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

