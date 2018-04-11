$426.75 Million in Sales Expected for La-Z-Boy (LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will report $426.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.00 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $426.75 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $413.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, VP Louis M. Riccio, Jr. sold 65,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $2,090,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 739.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 836,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 736,578 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 148,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $2,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB remained flat at $$29.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 203,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,213. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

