Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 4,390 AerCap (AER)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in AerCap (NYSE:AER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,126.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

