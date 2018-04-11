Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays raised Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

