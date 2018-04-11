Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,584 Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exactech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Exactech by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 764,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 151,991 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Exactech by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 407,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exactech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exactech during the 4th quarter worth about $12,363,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAC stock remained flat at $$49.25 on Wednesday. 256,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,742. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Exactech, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $50.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Exactech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exactech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Exactech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Exactech Profile

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

