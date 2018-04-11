4,816 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 276,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187,358.58, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/4816-shares-in-the-coca-cola-company-ko-purchased-by-valmark-advisers-inc.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.