$5.74 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report $5.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $9.12 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $3.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $67.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $64.91 million to $105.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a negative net margin of 1,855.42%.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $24.53. 457,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,286.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.81. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $43.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,747,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

