50,475 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,346,000. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $23,205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 329,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,248.17, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,925.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,722. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “50,475 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/50475-shares-in-builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-acquired-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.