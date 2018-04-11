Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.13 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,344 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.19% of 51job worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 51job in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 51job by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.29. 372,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5,491.20, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $7.13 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/51job-inc-jobs-shares-sold-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China.

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.