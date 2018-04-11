$573.30 Million in Sales Expected for Herman Miller (MLHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) to post $573.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.30 million. Herman Miller posted sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full-year sales of $573.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $604.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.77 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, EVP Jeremy J. Hocking sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $98,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $47,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,202 shares of company stock worth $10,111,655. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $2,648,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Herman Miller by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 32,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller (MLHR) opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,252.55, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

